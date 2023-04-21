Kenya
Lands for sale in Coastal Kenya, Kenya
4 properties total found
Plot of land
Gombato, Kenya
9 290 m²
€ 51,500
0.25 Acre land for sale in Galu Kinondo - second row This piece of land for sale in Galu …
Plot of land
Gombato, Kenya
8 090 m²
€ 23,500
2 Acres Land for sale in Ramisi Kinondo Scheme, 8.3 miles South of Ukunda Airstrip This p…
Plot of land
Kinondo, Kenya
18 581 m²
€ 21,850
0.5 Acre Residential Land for sale in Diani 4th row The residential property for sale in …
Plot of land
Kikambala, Kenya
465 m²
€ 14,500
0.125 Acres of land for sale in Kikambala near North Coast Hotel on the second row from the …
