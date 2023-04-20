Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto

Lands for sale in Veneto, Italy

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Plot of land
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
14 Number of rooms 531 m²
€ 5,200,000
In the area of Valpolicella Classico, Refined Farmhouse recently renovated with swimming poo…
Plot of land in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Plot of land
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Price on request
Investment project in Sirmione on Lake Garda.Plot for the construction of the hotel, directl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir