Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina

Seaview Lands for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Rocca San Casciano, Italy
Plot of land
Rocca San Casciano, Italy
2 600 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 260.00 hectares of which 48.00 arable hectares. 180.00 hectares of woodland, the …
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 120 000 m²
Price on request
Land tourist accommodation in a natural oasis of 12 hectares in nice quiet area and ideal ov…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 3,652
Agricultural land which covers and area of approx 8990 sqm in Contrada Familo, The sale pric…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 330 000 m²
Price on request
Land of gentle hills of 33.00 hectares, of which 22.00 arable and 11, 00 forest and fallow T…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,369
Land covering an area of approx 23,324 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)   Cianc…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 3,013
Land in Contrada Petraro, near the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana, with the presence of a…
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 4.5 hectares in the serene hills with accessory agriculture (option renovated farmho…
Plot of land in Piazza Fazzini, Italy
Plot of land
Piazza Fazzini, Italy
870 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,499
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
22.00 acres of land adjacent to the main road into two parts by 16.00 and 6,00 hectares, of …
Plot of land in Austis, Italy
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 2,000,000
Development site with a finished project in Santa Teresa di Gallura. Area 7.669 sq.m, with a…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir