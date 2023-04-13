Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Umbria
Terni
Lands for sale in Terni, Italy
Clear all
77 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 27.00 hectares in rolling hills all arable land with east exposure. Cottage to…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 22.00 hectares on medium hills with south-west exposure. Largely arable land, pastur…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
€ 8,000
Land of 2.0 hectares on a hilly forest
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 50.00 hectares in one body of which 30.00 flat and 20.00 in medium and gentle hills.…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 490 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 149.00 hectares of which 90.00 hectares is forest, 30.00 hectares arable 20:00 ar…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
110 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 11:00 hectares in hill facing south Easy access (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Beachfront land of 27.00 acres ideal for accommodation given the presence of three farmhouse…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
53 500 m²
Price on request
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
Price on request
Land on the outskirts of the village all arable well exposed with little accessory 30 sqm Fr…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
130 000 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1583 Property name: Casa Carbone Location: In country Town/City: …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 50.00 hectares in a gentle hill with a few hectares of flat land and irrigatio…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
100 000 m²
Price on request
Flat land with front on the main road to your destination accommodation (currently used as v…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land typically hilly course sweet to 40.00 acres in a beautiful location overlooking …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
140 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 14.00 acres arable hill with several farmhouses to renovate Exposure northeast Servi…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 780 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 180.00 hectares in a mountainous area with an average height between 400 and 8…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
4 000 000 m²
Price on request
Farm of about 400 hectares with 20 hectares of vineyards. On the property there are several …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
320 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 32.00 hectares of which about 25.00 arable trending typically hilly with good exposu…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
800 000 m²
Price on request
Agricultural land of about 80.00 hectares largely arable land of easy access and processing.…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
370 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 37.00 hectares in gentle hills with good exposure and easy access only about 15.00 a…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 500 000 m²
Price on request
Land near the coast for about half flat irrigated, the rest hill on property insist many ham…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
200 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 15.00 acres (more than 5:00 hectares) typically hilly with approximately 1.50 acres …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
510 000 m²
Price on request
51.00 acres of arable land throughout with hints of woods north-south exposure Typically hil…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
17 Number of rooms
220 000 m²
Price on request
Large cottage of 900 square meters to be restored on three levels On the ground floor brick …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
180 000 m²
Price on request
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
240 000 m²
Price on request
25.00 acres of land and irrigation plans with shed with cold storage for vegetables All the services
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
7 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 7,000 square meters with different essences. Position well exposed and easy to access
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
450 000 m²
Price on request
45.00 hectares of land in hilly typically good exposure (with or without house) in favor of …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
200 000 m²
Price on request
Casale plastered externally space on two floors plus attic Scenic location services present …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map