Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy

Seaview Lands for Sale in Italy

3 properties total found
Plot of landin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Plot of land
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Plot ( 1,700 sq m ), with ready-made hotel construction project with 30 rooms ( total buildi…
Plot of landin Austis, Italy
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 7,000,000
Plot with permission for the construction of residential buildings with a total volume of 18…
Plot of landin Volterra, Italy
Plot of land
Volterra, Italy
6 000 m²
€ 210,000
The land plot is located among the Tuscan hills, about 3 km from the historic town of Volter…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir