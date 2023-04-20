Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Pisa

Seaview Lands for Sale in Pisa, Italy

1 property total found
Plot of land in Volterra, Italy
Plot of land
Volterra, Italy
6 000 m²
€ 210,000
The land plot is located among the Tuscan hills, about 3 km from the historic town of Volter…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir