Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Nuoro

Lands for sale in Nuoro, Italy

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Austis, Italy
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 7,000,000
Plot of land in Austis, Italy
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 2,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir