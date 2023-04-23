Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Morrovalle

Lands for sale in Morrovalle, Italy

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.0 hectares in noceto with about 1,600 18-year-old walnuts, 400 essences both for …
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Irrigation floor of 2,500 m² ideal for gardens Great accessibility
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
3,000 sqm loose terrain ideal for gardens Great accessibility
