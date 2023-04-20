Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche

Lands for sale in Marche, Italy

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Macerata, Italy
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
15 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
130 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 4.5 hectares in the serene hills with accessory agriculture (option renovated farmho…
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Plot of land in San Severino Marche, Italy
Plot of land
San Severino Marche, Italy
300 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 30.00 hectares almost completely flat facing south There are buildings: a large cott…
Plot of land in Ripatransone, Italy
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
900 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 90.00 panoramic with excellent exposure 3 km from the sea. About 37.00 hectares are …
Plot of land in Serrapetrona, Italy
Plot of land
Serrapetrona, Italy
570 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 57.00 hectares of medium hill of which 40.00 hectares of arable land the rest of the…
Plot of land in Lapedona, Italy
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.00 hectares all arable land with sea view Shed 170 m2 Exposure northeast easy acc…
Plot of land in Camerino, Italy
Plot of land
Camerino, Italy
420 000 m²
Price on request
Agricultural land of 40.00 acres with two large farmhouses to be restored for more than 1,20…
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
85 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 8.50 hectares arable land in a typically hilly single body with north exposure, easy access
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 22.00 acres irrigated high profitability
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 10.00 hectares on average and gentle hills partly arable and partly coppice
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 10.0 hectares typically hilly, of which about 6.50 hectares of arable land, th…
Plot of land in Ripatransone, Italy
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
50 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land in hill with excellent exposure and an accessory (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
10.0 hectares of land in the serene hills with excellent access (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.0 hectares in noceto with about 1,600 18-year-old walnuts, 400 essences both for …
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Irrigation floor of 2,500 m² ideal for gardens Great accessibility
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
3,000 sqm loose terrain ideal for gardens Great accessibility
Plot of land in Lapedona, Italy
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
17 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 17 thousand square meters near the center (wide insertion in an expansion or complet…
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 4.0 hectares adjacent hill road Good exposure in part building craft (Shed of …
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
195 000 m²
Price on request
Typically hilly terrain largely cultivated (arable land) with 5.0 hectares of scrub and wood…
Realting.com
Go