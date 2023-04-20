Italy
Marche
Lands for sale in Marche, Italy
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
15 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
130 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 4.5 hectares in the serene hills with accessory agriculture (option renovated farmho…
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms
430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Plot of land
San Severino Marche, Italy
300 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 30.00 hectares almost completely flat facing south There are buildings: a large cott…
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
900 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 90.00 panoramic with excellent exposure 3 km from the sea. About 37.00 hectares are …
Plot of land
Serrapetrona, Italy
570 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 57.00 hectares of medium hill of which 40.00 hectares of arable land the rest of the…
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.00 hectares all arable land with sea view Shed 170 m2 Exposure northeast easy acc…
Plot of land
Camerino, Italy
420 000 m²
Price on request
Agricultural land of 40.00 acres with two large farmhouses to be restored for more than 1,20…
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
85 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 8.50 hectares arable land in a typically hilly single body with north exposure, easy access
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 22.00 acres irrigated high profitability
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 10.00 hectares on average and gentle hills partly arable and partly coppice
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 10.0 hectares typically hilly, of which about 6.50 hectares of arable land, th…
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
50 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land in hill with excellent exposure and an accessory (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
10.0 hectares of land in the serene hills with excellent access (option cottage to be renovated)
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.0 hectares in noceto with about 1,600 18-year-old walnuts, 400 essences both for …
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
2 500 m²
Price on request
Irrigation floor of 2,500 m² ideal for gardens Great accessibility
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
3,000 sqm loose terrain ideal for gardens Great accessibility
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
17 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 17 thousand square meters near the center (wide insertion in an expansion or complet…
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 4.0 hectares adjacent hill road Good exposure in part building craft (Shed of …
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
195 000 m²
Price on request
Typically hilly terrain largely cultivated (arable land) with 5.0 hectares of scrub and wood…
