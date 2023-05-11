Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata

Lands for sale in Macerata, Italy

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Macerata, Italy
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 55 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Area 45 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in San Severino Marche, Italy
Plot of land
San Severino Marche, Italy
Area 300 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 430 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Serrapetrona, Italy
Plot of land
Serrapetrona, Italy
Area 570 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Camerino, Italy
Plot of land
Camerino, Italy
Area 420 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 220 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir