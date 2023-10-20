Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Fermo, Italy

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Lapedona, Italy
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Land of 10.00 hectares all arable land with sea view Shed 170 m2 Exposure northeast easy acc…
Price on request
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
Area 85 000 m²
Land of 8.50 hectares arable land in a typically hilly single body with north exposure, easy access
Price on request
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Land of about 10.0 hectares typically hilly, of which about 6.50 hectares of arable land, th…
Price on request
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
10.0 hectares of land in the serene hills with excellent access (option cottage to be renovated)
Price on request
Plot of land in Lapedona, Italy
Plot of land
Lapedona, Italy
Area 17 000 m²
Land of 17 thousand square meters near the center (wide insertion in an expansion or complet…
Price on request
