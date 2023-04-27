Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Lands for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of land in Teramo, Italy
Plot of land
Teramo, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.00 hectares typically hilly with good exposure (in a good house option was 220 pr…
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 4.0 hectares adjacent hill road Good exposure in part building craft (Shed of …
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 490 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 149.00 hectares of which 90.00 hectares is forest, 30.00 hectares arable 20:00 ar…
Plot of land in Cagliari, Italy
Plot of land
Cagliari, Italy
600 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 60.00 hectares with an average height of 250 to 300 meters above sea level. Ex…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 20,820
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 13,126
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Ag…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 26,251
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)  …
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
720 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 72.00 hectares partly hilly and partially flat with south and south facing exposure …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,410
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
