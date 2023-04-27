Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Pool Lands for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of land
Teramo, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 10.00 hectares typically hilly with good exposure (in a good house option was 220 pr…
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 4.0 hectares adjacent hill road Good exposure in part building craft (Shed of …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
1 490 000 m²
Price on request
Company of 149.00 hectares of which 90.00 hectares is forest, 30.00 hectares arable 20:00 ar…
Plot of land
Cagliari, Italy
600 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 60.00 hectares with an average height of 250 to 300 meters above sea level. Ex…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
930 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 93.00 hectares typically hilly with different exposures. Arable part about 70 …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 20,820
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 13,126
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Ag…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 26,251
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG) …
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
720 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 72.00 hectares partly hilly and partially flat with south and south facing exposure …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,410
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms
430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
