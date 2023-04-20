Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Seaview Lands for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 2,000,000
Development site with a finished project in Santa Teresa di Gallura. Area 7.669 sq.m, with a…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land with typically hilly sea view
Plot of land
Volterra, Italy
6 000 m²
€ 191,938
The land plot is located among the Tuscan hills, about 3 km from the historic town of Volter…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
52 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 5.20 hectares of arable land for 3.0 hectares With 60 olive trees North-South exposure
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 16,433
Agricultural free land in Contrada Bissana which covers an area of approx 31160 sqm. Cian…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
10.0 hectares of land almost flat all arable land with access road of medium difficulty (opt…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 8,673
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
53 500 m²
Price on request
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land with olive trees with the possibility of annexing another 1.5 hectares of olive groves
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
120 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 12.00 hectares in sweet and medium hill with north and north-west exposure App…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
140 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 14.00 hectares typically hilly arable land 80% with above a small farmhouse to resto…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 50.00 hectares in a gentle hill with a few hectares of flat land and irrigatio…
