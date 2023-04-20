Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol

Seaview Lands for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Austis, Italy
Plot of land
Austis, Italy
€ 2,000,000
Development site with a finished project in Santa Teresa di Gallura. Area 7.669 sq.m, with a…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
Arable land with typically hilly sea view
Plot of land in Volterra, Italy
Plot of land
Volterra, Italy
6 000 m²
€ 191,938
The land plot is located among the Tuscan hills, about 3 km from the historic town of Volter…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
52 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 5.20 hectares of arable land for 3.0 hectares With 60 olive trees North-South exposure
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 16,433
Agricultural free land in Contrada Bissana which covers an area of approx 31160 sqm. Cian…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
100 000 m²
Price on request
10.0 hectares of land almost flat all arable land with access road of medium difficulty (opt…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 8,673
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
53 500 m²
Price on request
Ground of about 5.0 hectares with cedar wood
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
45 000 m²
Price on request
Land with olive trees with the possibility of annexing another 1.5 hectares of olive groves
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
120 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 12.00 hectares in sweet and medium hill with north and north-west exposure App…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
140 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 14.00 hectares typically hilly arable land 80% with above a small farmhouse to resto…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 50.00 hectares in a gentle hill with a few hectares of flat land and irrigatio…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir