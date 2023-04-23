Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,362
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
500 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 50.00 hectares in a gentle hill with a few hectares of flat land and irrigatio…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
60 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 6.00 hectares in gentle hill with south exposure all arable easy access
Plot of land
Ragusa, Italy
10 000 m²
€ 535,735
A plot of land with buildings requiring restoration is located in Sampieri, Sicily. A few ki…
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
15 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
17 100 m²
€ 27,062
Agricultural land located in the Cicirotti district of the Municipality of Cianciana extende…
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
195 000 m²
Price on request
Typically hilly terrain largely cultivated (arable land) with 5.0 hectares of scrub and wood…
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,010
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of 13840 sqm. The land …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,703
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. Th…
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
180 000 m²
Price on request
Beautiful house (120 +120 + attic) in ancient brick in good condition (to be redone the roof…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 5,406
Agricultural land in Contrada Millaga bodering with the Houses of Millaga. The land covers a…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map