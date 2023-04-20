Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol

Lands for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
220 000 m²
Price on request
22.00 acres of land adjacent to the main road into two parts by 16.00 and 6,00 hectares, of …
Plot of land in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Plot of land
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Plot ( 1,700 sq m ), with ready-made hotel construction project with 30 rooms ( total buildi…
Plot of land in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Plot of land
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 43.00 acres almost flat and gently rolling hills and almost all arable land with bea…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 180 000 m²
Price on request
Beautiful house (120 +120 + attic) in ancient brick in good condition (to be redone the roof…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 130 000 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1583 Property name: Casa Carbone Location: In country Town/City: …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,037
Agricultural land currently used as grazing and free land in Contrada Mavaro (Cianciana) nea…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,941
Agricultural free land covering an area of approx 31540 sqm in Contrada Ferraria. Ciancia…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,278
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Price on request
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,664
Agricultural land located in Contrada Pipituna (Cianciana, AG) and covering an area of appro…
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
85 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 8.50 hectares to 7.0 hectares arable Good exposure (farmhouse option)
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Land of about 40,000 square meters hilly partially vacant and partially planted with cherrie…
