Realting.com
Italy
Sicily
Agrigento
Lands for sale in Agrigento, Italy
39 properties total found
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 37,000
Building plot of approx 710 sqm which is ready to be built upon and with possibility of cons…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 11,500
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,000
Agricultural land in Contada Manca near the town of Cianciana (AG) with the presence of an o…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,000
Agricultural land which covers and area of approx 8990 sqm in Contrada Familo, The sale pric…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 16,900
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of approx 30870 sqm (19 tumoli) …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,900
Agricultural free land and with trees in Contrada Ferraria which covers an area of approx 87…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,500
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,500
Building land in Via Perciò, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The la…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,000
Agricultural land in Contrada Millaga bodering with the Houses of Millaga. The land covers a…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 5,000
Agricultural land with the presence of approx 55 olive tress in production which cover an ar…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 11,000
Agricultural free land covering an area of approx 31540 sqm in Contrada Ferraria. Ciancia…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 49,000
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Vitellacci – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 29,000
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG) …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 23,000
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 14,500
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Ag…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,900
Two plots of agricultural free land close to each other in Contrada Passo Di Sciacca, Cianci…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,500
Land covering an area of approx 23,324 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 13,500
Free agricultural land in Cda Mavaro and which covers an area of approx 61679 sqm (37 tumoli…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,800
Free agricultural land in Cda Petraro, Alessandria della Rocca and which covers an area of a…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 3,300
Land in Contrada Petraro, near the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana, with the presence of a…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 25,000
Agricultural land in Contrada Feotto which covers a total area of approx 45060 sqm (approx 2…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 29,000
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ciniè – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land…
Plot of land
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
€ 30,000
Land in Santo Stefano Quisquina (AG) with olive grove planted systematically, total area of …
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 5,000
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 15,500
Land in Contrada Passarello (Cianciana AG) covering an area of approx 7600 sqm with olive gr…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 12,000
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The property…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,400
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 12,000
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. Th…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,000
Agricultural land currently used as grazing and free land in Contrada Mavaro (Cianciana) nea…
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,000
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 8 tumoli – approx 13360 sqm in C…
