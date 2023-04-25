Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Agrigento

Lands for sale in Agrigento, Italy

39 properties total found
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 37,000
Building plot of approx 710 sqm which is ready to be built upon and with possibility of cons…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 11,500
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,000
Agricultural land in Contada Manca near the town of Cianciana (AG) with the presence of an o…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,000
Agricultural land which covers and area of approx 8990 sqm in Contrada Familo, The sale pric…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 16,900
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of approx 30870 sqm (19 tumoli) …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,900
Agricultural free land and with trees in Contrada Ferraria which covers an area of approx 87…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 9,500
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,500
Building land in Via Perciò, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The la…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 6,000
Agricultural land in Contrada Millaga bodering with the Houses of Millaga. The land covers a…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 5,000
Agricultural land with the presence of approx 55 olive tress in production which cover an ar…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 11,000
Agricultural free land covering an area of approx 31540 sqm in Contrada Ferraria. Ciancia…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 49,000
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Vitellacci – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 29,000
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)  …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 23,000
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 14,500
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Ag…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,900
Two plots of agricultural free land close to each other in Contrada Passo Di Sciacca, Cianci…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,500
Land covering an area of approx 23,324 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)   Cianc…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 13,500
Free agricultural land in Cda Mavaro and which covers an area of approx 61679 sqm (37 tumoli…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,800
Free agricultural land in Cda Petraro, Alessandria della Rocca and which covers an area of a…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 3,300
Land in Contrada Petraro, near the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana, with the presence of a…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 25,000
Agricultural land in Contrada Feotto which covers a total area of approx 45060 sqm (approx 2…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 29,000
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ciniè – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land…
Plot of land in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Plot of land
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
€ 30,000
Land in Santo Stefano Quisquina (AG) with olive grove planted systematically, total area of …
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 5,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 15,500
Land in Contrada Passarello (Cianciana AG) covering an area of approx 7600 sqm with olive gr…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 12,000
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The property…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 1,400
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 12,000
  Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. Th…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 10,000
Agricultural land currently used as grazing and free land in Contrada Mavaro (Cianciana) nea…
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€ 4,000
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 8 tumoli – approx 13360 sqm in C…
Realting.com
Go