Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Indonesia
  4. Kabupaten Lombok Tengah

Lands for sale in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
€246,094
Plot of land in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
€199,238
Plot of land in Sengkol, Indonesia
Plot of land
Sengkol, Indonesia
€216,563
Plot of land in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
€157,664
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir