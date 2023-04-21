Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali

Lands for sale in Bali, Indonesia

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 54,784
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 91,309
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 90,396
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
125 000 m²
€ 10,600,000
Indonesia Island for the construction of the hotel 5 ***** Beautiful island near the island …
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
230 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Indonesia East Nusa Tenggara Island with snow-white beaches Stunning island with beautiful r…
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
24 170 m²
€ 17,572,000
Indonesia Island Bali Building Site. Rarity!!! Land is sold in FULL PROPERTY! Ownership Stat…
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
550 000 m²
€ 23,765,000
Indonesia about Lombok Land for the Hotel Land on the first line from the sea with access to…
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
72 000 m²
€ 46,750,000
Indonesia Island Bali Land on the first line of the Big Square (7.2 ha) land on the first li…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir