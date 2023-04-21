Indonesia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Indonesia
New houses in Indonesia
All new buildings in Indonesia
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Indonesia
Residential
Apartment in Indonesia
House in Indonesia
Villa
Land in Indonesia
Luxury Properties in Indonesia
Find an Agent in Indonesia
Real estate agencies in Indonesia
Agents in Indonesia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Indonesia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Indonesia
Find an Agent in Indonesia
Real estate agencies in Indonesia
Agents in Indonesia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Indonesia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Indonesia
Bali
Lands for sale in Bali, Indonesia
Clear all
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 54,784
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 91,309
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€ 90,396
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
125 000 m²
€ 10,600,000
Indonesia Island for the construction of the hotel 5 ***** Beautiful island near the island …
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
230 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Indonesia East Nusa Tenggara Island with snow-white beaches Stunning island with beautiful r…
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
24 170 m²
€ 17,572,000
Indonesia Island Bali Building Site. Rarity!!! Land is sold in FULL PROPERTY! Ownership Stat…
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
550 000 m²
€ 23,765,000
Indonesia about Lombok Land for the Hotel Land on the first line from the sea with access to…
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
72 000 m²
€ 46,750,000
Indonesia Island Bali Land on the first line of the Big Square (7.2 ha) land on the first li…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map