Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Indonesia

Lands for sale in Indonesia

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 49 200 m²
Land: 492 acres. Site form: clif. Ocean view. land purpose: yellow zone (commercial) Distan…
€29,15M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 10 000 m²
Land: 100 acres. Land form: flat. View of rice terraces (green areas). Land purpose: yellow…
€1,75M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€56,936
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€94,895
Plot of land in Pecatu, Indonesia
Plot of land
Pecatu, Indonesia
€93,946
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
€93,946
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 350 m²
Sale of a plot of land in the Croix de Gard area, in one of the most fashionable quarters of…
€4,50M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 2 500 m²
For sale a large plot of land in a prestigious area between Super Cannes / Super Cannes and …
€5,00M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 125 000 m²
Indonesia Island for the construction of the hotel 5 ***** Beautiful island near the island …
€10,60M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 230 000 m²
Indonesia East Nusa Tenggara Island with snow-white beaches Stunning island with beautiful r…
€6,50M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 24 170 m²
Indonesia Island Bali Building Site. Rarity!!! Land is sold in FULL PROPERTY! Ownership Stat…
€17,57M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 550 000 m²
Indonesia about Lombok Land for the Hotel Land on the first line from the sea with access to…
€23,77M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 72 000 m²
Indonesia Island Bali Land on the first line of the Big Square (7.2 ha) land on the first li…
€46,75M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir