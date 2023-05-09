Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zamardi, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 2 225 m²
€ 214,903
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 1 865 m²
€ 187,771
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 562 m²
€ 185,354
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 790 m²
€ 53,457
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 63,500
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
€ 483,532
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 18 695 m²
€ 744,335
