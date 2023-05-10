Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Zalaszentgroti jaras
Lands for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 779 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 799 m²
€ 17,769
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 798 m²
€ 17,769
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 822 m²
€ 13,434
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 13,434
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 53,575
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
2 322 m²
€ 4,011
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 662 m²
€ 4,577
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 735 m²
€ 8,077
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
9 942 m²
€ 32,037
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
3 190 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
933 m²
€ 15,615
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 159 m²
€ 2,827
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 313 m²
€ 5,654
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
221 m²
€ 4,577
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
2 911 m²
€ 15,346
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
3 132 m²
€ 19,922
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
3 977 m²
€ 9,153
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 18,576
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 266 m²
€ 15,884
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 630 m²
€ 10,500
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
9 999 m²
€ 269,194
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
9 999 m²
€ 269,194
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 154 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 154 m²
€ 2,827
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
9 000 m²
€ 266,528
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
1 057 m²
€ 7,807
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
383 m²
€ 7,807
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
837 m²
€ 12,115
