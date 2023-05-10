Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Zalaszentgroti jaras

Lands for sale in Zalaszentgroti jaras, Hungary

48 properties total found
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 779 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 799 m²
€ 17,769
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 798 m²
€ 17,769
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 2 822 m²
€ 13,434
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€ 13,434
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 53,575
Plot of land in Batyk, Hungary
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
Area 2 322 m²
€ 4,011
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 662 m²
€ 4,577
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 735 m²
€ 8,077
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 9 942 m²
€ 32,037
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 3 190 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 933 m²
€ 15,615
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 159 m²
€ 2,827
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 313 m²
€ 5,654
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€ 4,577
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 2 911 m²
€ 15,346
Plot of land in Szalapa, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalapa, Hungary
Area 3 132 m²
€ 19,922
Plot of land in Batyk, Hungary
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
Area 3 977 m²
€ 9,153
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 18,576
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€ 15,884
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 4 630 m²
€ 10,500
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 9 999 m²
€ 269,194
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 9 999 m²
€ 269,194
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 3 154 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 154 m²
€ 2,827
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 9 000 m²
€ 266,528
Plot of land in Batyk, Hungary
Plot of land
Batyk, Hungary
Area 1 057 m²
€ 7,807
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 383 m²
€ 7,807
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 837 m²
€ 12,115
