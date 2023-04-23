Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Zalaegerszegi jaras
  6. Zalaloevo

Lands for sale in Zalaloevo, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaloevo, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 370 m²
€ 14,491
Plot of land in Zalaloevo, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaloevo, Hungary
1 098 m²
€ 7,904
