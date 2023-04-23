Lands for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 898 m²
€ 15,545
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 15,281
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 542 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 610 m²
€ 3,952
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 115,663
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 474
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
877 m²
€ 105,124
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 302,990
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 252,931
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 223,949
Plot of land
Tilaj, Hungary
2 314 m²
€ 33,988
Plot of land
Hotto, Hungary
1 464 m²
€ 15,808
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
331 m²
€ 2,635
Plot of land
Lakhegy, Hungary
1 147 m²
€ 10,539
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 680 m²
€ 10,512
Plot of land
Egervar, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land
Egervar, Hungary
4 563 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
543 m²
€ 34,225
Plot of land
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 370 m²
€ 14,491
Plot of land
Tilaj, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,353
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 295 m²
€ 17,126
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 512 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 616 m²
€ 79,041
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 18,179
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 18,179
Plot of land
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 258 m²
€ 23,712
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 600 m²
€ 42,155
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
8 200 m²
€ 102,753
Plot of land
Hotto, Hungary
4 022 m²
€ 40,838
