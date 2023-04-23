Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

57 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 898 m²
€ 15,545
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 15,281
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 542 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Petőhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 610 m²
€ 3,952
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 115,663
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land in Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentmihaly, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 474
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
877 m²
€ 105,124
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 302,990
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 252,931
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 223,949
Plot of land in Tilaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Tilaj, Hungary
2 314 m²
€ 33,988
Plot of land in Hotto, Hungary
Plot of land
Hotto, Hungary
1 464 m²
€ 15,808
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
331 m²
€ 2,635
Plot of land in Lakhegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Lakhegy, Hungary
1 147 m²
€ 10,539
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 680 m²
€ 10,512
Plot of land in Egervar, Hungary
Plot of land
Egervar, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land in Egervar, Hungary
Plot of land
Egervar, Hungary
4 563 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
543 m²
€ 34,225
Plot of land in Zalaloevo, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaloevo, Hungary
3 370 m²
€ 14,491
Plot of land in Tilaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Tilaj, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,353
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 295 m²
€ 17,126
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 512 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 616 m²
€ 79,041
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 18,179
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 18,179
Plot of land in Petőhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 258 m²
€ 23,712
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 600 m²
€ 42,155
Plot of land in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
8 200 m²
€ 102,753
Plot of land in Hotto, Hungary
Plot of land
Hotto, Hungary
4 022 m²
€ 40,838
