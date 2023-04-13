Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zala, Hungary

234 properties total found
Plot of landin Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
Plot of land
Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
1 692 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 37,125
Plot of landin Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
4 536 m²
€ 32,050
Plot of landin Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 930 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of landin Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
1 814 m²
€ 48,075
Plot of landin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
882 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 898 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 850 m²
€ 21,100
Plot of landin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
968 m²
€ 12,927
Plot of landin Garabonc, Hungary
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,454
Plot of landin Varvoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
6 363 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 5,876
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 5,876
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 6,410
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 897 m²
€ 20,031
Plot of landin Nagybakonak, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybakonak, Hungary
2 447 m²
€ 2,404
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 799 m²
€ 17,628
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 798 m²
€ 17,628
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 15,491
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 457 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of landin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 551 m²
€ 57,423
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 542 m²
€ 8,013
Plot of landin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
925 m²
€ 7,745
Plot of landin Petőhenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 610 m²
€ 5,075
Plot of landin Hahot, Hungary
Plot of land
Hahot, Hungary
1 083 m²
€ 5,876
Plot of landin Heviz, Hungary
Plot of land
Heviz, Hungary
1 811 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of landin Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 106,567
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
1 bath 1 323 m²
€ 53,390
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 117,251
Plot of landin Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
761 m²
€ 80,099
