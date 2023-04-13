Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

435 properties total found
Plot of landin Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
Plot of land
Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
1 692 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 37,125
Plot of landin Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
4 536 m²
€ 32,050
Plot of landin Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
1 930 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of landin Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
1 814 m²
€ 48,075
Plot of landin Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
961 m²
€ 34,694
Plot of landin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
882 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of landin Csorna, Hungary
Plot of land
Csorna, Hungary
800 m²
€ 66,237
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 106,834
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 898 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of landin Torony, Hungary
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
934 m²
€ 48,075
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 850 m²
€ 21,100
Plot of landin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
968 m²
€ 12,927
Plot of landin Garabonc, Hungary
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,454
Plot of landin Varvoelgy, Hungary
Plot of land
Varvoelgy, Hungary
6 363 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 5,876
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 61,163
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 5,876
Plot of landin Boncodfoelde, Hungary
Plot of land
Boncodfoelde, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 6,410
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 897 m²
€ 20,031
Plot of landin Nagybakonak, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybakonak, Hungary
2 447 m²
€ 2,404
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
€ 50,746
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
947 m²
€ 42,707
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
4 993 m²
€ 48,049
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 799 m²
€ 17,628
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 798 m²
€ 17,628
Plot of landin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 813 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of landin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 15,491
Plot of landin Borgata, Hungary
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
1 450 m²
€ 3,205
Plot of landin Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
2 457 m²
€ 15,758
Realting.com
