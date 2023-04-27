Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Visegrád

Lands for sale in Visegrád, Hungary

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
671 m²
€ 13,901
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 695 m²
€ 45,177
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
2 887 m²
€ 53,197
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 186 m²
€ 61,484
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 496 m²
€ 42,771
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
629 m²
€ 60,147
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
2 499 m²
€ 83,003
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 048 m²
€ 26,732
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
959 m²
€ 74,582
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
883 m²
€ 37,425
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 949 m²
€ 105,591
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
3 252 m²
€ 101,555
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
477 m²
€ 66,830
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 390 m²
€ 85,542
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 108 m²
€ 41,435
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
966 m²
€ 122,967
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
764 m²
€ 93,295
This beautiful, newly built, light-structure house with eternal panoramic views is located i…
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 56,137
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
23 790 m²
€ 355,050
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
3 409 m²
€ 154,225
Exclusive, KIRÁLYI PANORÁMA onto the bend of Danube On Visegrád, dazzling, single, onto Dan…
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
32 626 m²
€ 800,113
Investors attention! Park with a pleasure selling beside the 11 road on Visegrád, that Gund…
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
5 884 m²
€ 176,025
In Visegrád Lepence Völgyben onto 5884 nm Danube eternal panoramic ÜH building plot with a 2…
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
5 039 m²
€ 169,167
On Visegrád, in Nemzeti Park, exceptional natural environment, not far from the castle, beau…
