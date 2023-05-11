Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Veszpremi jaras
Lands for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
403 m²
€ 40,317
Plot of land
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
723 m²
€ 59,238
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 121,451
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 008 m²
€ 67,623
Plot of land
Hidegkut, Hungary
828 m²
€ 80,365
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
318 m²
€ 18,907
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
562 m²
€ 238,034
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
5 139 m²
€ 94,073
Plot of land
Hajmasker, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 37,599
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
35 216 m²
€ 1,640,318
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
11 638 m²
€ 131,672
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
15 326 m²
€ 725,311
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
19 707 m²
€ 92,393
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
851 m²
€ 111,363
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
7 154 m²
€ 156,338
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
6 027 m²
€ 263,275
