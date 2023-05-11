Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Veszpremi jaras

Lands for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 403 m²
€ 40,317
Plot of land in Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€ 59,238
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 121,451
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 008 m²
€ 67,623
Plot of land in Hidegkut, Hungary
Plot of land
Hidegkut, Hungary
Area 828 m²
€ 80,365
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 318 m²
€ 18,907
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 562 m²
€ 238,034
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 5 139 m²
€ 94,073
Plot of land in Hajmasker, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajmasker, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 37,599
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 35 216 m²
€ 1,640,318
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 11 638 m²
€ 131,672
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 15 326 m²
€ 725,311
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 19 707 m²
€ 92,393
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 851 m²
€ 111,363
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 7 154 m²
€ 156,338
Plot of land in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Area 6 027 m²
€ 263,275
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir