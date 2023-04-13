Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Lands for sale in Veszprém, Hungary
268 properties total found
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
790 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
540 m²
€ 112,176
Plot of land
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
723 m²
€ 49,411
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
2 927 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
812 m²
€ 47,808
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
650 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
650 m²
€ 80,126
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
641 m²
€ 53,417
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 30,982
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 400 m²
€ 69,442
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
815 m²
€ 33,653
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 58,759
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
720 m²
€ 112,176
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1 bath
3 028 m²
€ 202,184
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1 bath
3 897 m²
€ 192,569
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1 bath
3 556 m²
€ 180,550
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
300 m²
€ 29,379
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
2 189 m²
€ 10,149
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
2 960 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 103,896
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
4 552 m²
€ 63,833
Plot of land
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
1 623 m²
€ 52,082
Plot of land
Ukk, Hungary
7 128 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 358 m²
€ 1,866,928
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
1 278 m²
€ 665,043
Plot of land
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
1 630 m²
€ 41,372
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
994 m²
€ 256,402
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
1 064 m²
€ 424,666
