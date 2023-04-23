Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Gödöllő Regional Unit
Veresegyhaz
Lands for sale in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
24 properties total found
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 866 m²
€ 330,655
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
800 m²
€ 144,908
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
900 m²
€ 144,908
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
791 m²
€ 43,473
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
798 m²
€ 43,473
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 197 m²
€ 113,292
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
774 m²
€ 61,652
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
742 m²
€ 61,889
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
827 m²
€ 69,819
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
810 m²
€ 118,298
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
530 m²
€ 71,137
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 577 m²
€ 82,993
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 139,639
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 330 m²
€ 226,584
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
849 m²
€ 86,945
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 473 m²
€ 165,986
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 128,046
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 661 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
873 m²
€ 115,400
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 501 m²
€ 234,225
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 012 m²
€ 123,567
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 482 m²
€ 36,622
I am offering for sale a forest plot in Erdőkertes, 1428 square meters. The plot is located…
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
786 m²
€ 97,220
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 655 m²
€ 113,774
1655 M2 plots are a panoramic ones selling in Veresegyház Hegy area. Lke the 5. classificat…
