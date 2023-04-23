Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Veresegyhaz

Lands for sale in Veresegyhaz, Hungary

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 866 m²
€ 330,655
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
800 m²
€ 144,908
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
900 m²
€ 144,908
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
791 m²
€ 43,473
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
798 m²
€ 43,473
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 197 m²
€ 113,292
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
774 m²
€ 61,652
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
742 m²
€ 61,889
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
827 m²
€ 69,819
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
810 m²
€ 118,298
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
530 m²
€ 71,137
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 577 m²
€ 82,993
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 139,639
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 330 m²
€ 226,584
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
849 m²
€ 86,945
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 473 m²
€ 165,986
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 128,046
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 661 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
873 m²
€ 115,400
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 501 m²
€ 234,225
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 012 m²
€ 123,567
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 482 m²
€ 36,622
I am offering for sale a forest plot in Erdőkertes, 1428 square meters. The plot is located…
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
786 m²
€ 97,220
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
1 655 m²
€ 113,774
1655 M2 plots are a panoramic ones selling in Veresegyház Hegy area. Lke the 5. classificat…
