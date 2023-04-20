Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Gardonyi jaras
  6. Velence

Lands for sale in Velence, Hungary

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 206 m²
€ 31,537
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
6 780 m²
€ 79,146
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 203 m²
€ 89,464
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 590 m²
€ 96,326
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
3 520 m²
€ 205,847
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
603 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 102,660
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 415 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
2 997 m²
€ 261,003
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 627 m²
€ 141,691
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
948 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
821 m²
€ 94,742
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
2 016 m²
€ 98,472
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
29 629 m²
€ 126,805
On Venice salesman it 20 db-os plot block: with a classification ploughing currently. Excell…
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 341,221
Venetian dream! Lake Velence last direct waterside plot is for sale! The plot 1000 M2 ones, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir