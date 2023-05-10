Lands for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

Hungary
32 properties total found
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
978 m²
€ 92,881
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
402 m²
€ 55,190
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
255 m²
€ 67,278
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
5 455 m²
€ 430,753
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 268,951
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
80 000 m²
€ 1,959,580
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 26,895
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 3,513,329
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
750 000 m²
€ 673,052
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
1 800 m²
€ 141,314
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
3 719 m²
€ 188,185
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
2 121 m²
€ 120,880
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 1,884,544
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 32,953
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
4 183 m²
€ 101,362
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
4 347 m²
€ 103,892
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 380,516
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 829,549
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
9 734 m²
€ 72,690
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,193,660
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,060,310
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,117,266
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
11 062 m²
€ 279,422
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
13 183 m²
€ 529,425
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
25 354 m²
€ 1,167,728
Plot of land
Ecser, Hungary
18 339 m²
€ 414,512
Plot of land
Ecser, Hungary
9 200 m²
€ 227,982
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
4 043 m²
€ 80,577
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
51 355 m²
€ 260,176
