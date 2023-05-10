Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vecsesi jaras

Lands for sale in Vecsesi jaras, Hungary

32 properties total found
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 978 m²
€ 92,881
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 402 m²
€ 55,190
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 255 m²
€ 67,278
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 5 455 m²
€ 430,753
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€ 268,951
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
€ 1,959,580
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 26,895
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 90 000 m²
€ 3,513,329
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 750 000 m²
€ 673,052
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 1 800 m²
€ 141,314
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 3 719 m²
€ 188,185
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 2 121 m²
€ 120,880
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€ 1,884,544
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€ 32,953
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 4 183 m²
€ 101,362
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 4 347 m²
€ 103,892
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 380,516
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 829,549
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 9 734 m²
€ 72,690
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 1,193,660
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 1,060,310
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 1,117,266
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 11 062 m²
€ 279,422
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 13 183 m²
€ 529,425
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 25 354 m²
€ 1,167,728
Plot of land in Ecser, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecser, Hungary
Area 18 339 m²
€ 414,512
Plot of land in Ecser, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecser, Hungary
Area 9 200 m²
€ 227,982
Plot of land in Maglod, Hungary
Plot of land
Maglod, Hungary
Area 4 043 m²
€ 80,577
Plot of land in Vecses, Hungary
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
Area 51 355 m²
€ 260,176
