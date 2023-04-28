Hungary
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Vecsesi jaras
Vecses
Lands for sale in Vecses, Hungary
19 properties total found
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
255 m²
€ 66,924
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
5 455 m²
€ 428,483
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 160,413
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 267,534
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 26,753
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 32,779
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
4 183 m²
€ 100,827
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
4 347 m²
€ 103,345
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 378,511
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 825,178
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
9 734 m²
€ 72,307
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,060,310
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,193,660
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,111,378
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
11 062 m²
€ 277,728
IN THE INLAND OF SEAL 11,062 NM DEVELOPMENT AREA WELL!!! At the border of Budapest, we offer…
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
13 183 m²
€ 526,215
Onto 6 minutes A LISZT FERENC from an airport 13 000 NM FEJLESZTÉSI TERÜLET!! Budapest's …
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
25 354 m²
€ 1,160,648
On Vecsés for sale, near the Ferihegy airport two continuous plots with an industrial classi…
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
51 355 m²
€ 258,598
According to a claim selling beside an asphalt road on Vecsés can be divided, 51355 M2 lawn …
Plot of land
Vecses, Hungary
23 557 m²
€ 118,622
On Vecsés beside Kakucsi út salesman it 23557 M2 pasture ploughman agriculture areas. The r…
