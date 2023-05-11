Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Vasarosnamenyi jaras

Lands for sale in Vasarosnamenyi jaras, Hungary

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 4 634 m²
€ 52,746
Plot of land in Lonya, Hungary
Plot of land
Lonya, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€ 6,221
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 3 182 m²
€ 8,385
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 737 m²
€ 18,935
Plot of land in Tiszaadony, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaadony, Hungary
Area 3 035 m²
€ 5,680
Plot of land in Tiszaadony, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaadony, Hungary
Area 4 206 m²
€ 2,299
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 943 m²
€ 7,844
Plot of land in Hetefejercse, Hungary
Plot of land
Hetefejercse, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 15,689
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 1 483 m²
€ 6,735
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 6 712 m²
€ 73,033
