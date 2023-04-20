Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Vasarosnamenyi jaras
  6. Vasarosnameny

Lands for sale in Vasarosnameny, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 634 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
3 182 m²
€ 8,181
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
737 m²
€ 18,473
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
943 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
1 483 m²
€ 6,571
Plot of land in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
6 712 m²
€ 71,255
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir