Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Vas
Lands for sale in Vas, Hungary
Clear all
66 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Balogunyom, Hungary
503 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
1 790 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
934 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 813 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
1 450 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
852 m²
€ 8,445
Plot of land
Rabapaty, Hungary
8 530 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 239 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
737 m²
€ 2,534
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 419 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Apatistvanfalva, Hungary
4 359 m²
€ 29,003
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
4 392 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
7 079 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
890 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Vasegerszeg, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 641,293
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
9 161 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
3 823 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
2 115 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
5 338 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Halasto, Hungary
1 488 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land
Lukacshaza, Hungary
8 704 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
650 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land
Kiszsidany, Hungary
651 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
2 054 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land
Gencsapati, Hungary
1 278 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
807 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Radockoelked, Hungary
995 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land
Nadasd, Hungary
3 102 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land
Vasvar, Hungary
8 886 m²
€ 31,273
Plot of land
Csenye, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 39,322
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map