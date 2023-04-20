Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas

Lands for sale in Vas, Hungary

66 properties total found
Plot of land in Balogunyom, Hungary
Plot of land
Balogunyom, Hungary
503 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
1 790 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Torony, Hungary
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
934 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
1 813 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Borgata, Hungary
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
1 450 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
852 m²
€ 8,445
Plot of land in Rabapaty, Hungary
Plot of land
Rabapaty, Hungary
8 530 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 239 m²
€ 55,394
Plot of land in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
737 m²
€ 2,534
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 419 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Apatistvanfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Apatistvanfalva, Hungary
4 359 m²
€ 29,003
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
4 392 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
7 079 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Plot of land
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
890 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Vasegerszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasegerszeg, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 641,293
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
9 161 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
3 823 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
2 115 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Kercaszomor, Hungary
Plot of land
Kercaszomor, Hungary
5 338 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Halasto, Hungary
Plot of land
Halasto, Hungary
1 488 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Lukacshaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Lukacshaza, Hungary
8 704 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
650 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Kiszsidany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiszsidany, Hungary
651 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
2 054 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Gencsapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Gencsapati, Hungary
1 278 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Koeszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeszeg, Hungary
807 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Radockoelked, Hungary
Plot of land
Radockoelked, Hungary
995 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land in Nadasd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nadasd, Hungary
3 102 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Vasvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasvar, Hungary
8 886 m²
€ 31,273
Plot of land in Csenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Csenye, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 39,322
