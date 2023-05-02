Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Varpalotai jaras

Lands for sale in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
2 209 m²
€ 10,467
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
2 381 m²
€ 26,569
Plot of land in Petfuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Petfuerdo, Hungary
3 324 m²
€ 37,572
Plot of land in Berhida, Hungary
Plot of land
Berhida, Hungary
1 020 m²
€ 18,518
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
1 697 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
1 041 m²
€ 16,102
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
3 600 m²
€ 169,075
Plot of land in Berhida, Hungary
Plot of land
Berhida, Hungary
9 704 m²
€ 69,509
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 134,187
Plot of land in Tes, Hungary
Plot of land
Tes, Hungary
42 090 m²
€ 221,219
Onto selling offer on Bakony highest and most beautiful part can be found , 4 hrsz. on a num…
Plot of land in Petfuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Petfuerdo, Hungary
380 250 m²
€ 187,701
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
49 669 m²
€ 121,775
Investors attention!!! Unique opportunity!!! I offer nearly 5 hectares of plot, a home zone …
