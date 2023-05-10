Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vaci jaras

Lands for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary

66 properties total found
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 739 m²
€ 91,266
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 785 m²
€ 57,856
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 017 m²
€ 42,806
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 1 230 m²
€ 80,497
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 856 m²
€ 55,190
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€ 40,356
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 26,653
Plot of land in Kosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Kosd, Hungary
Area 1 002 m²
€ 61,921
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€ 139,995
Plot of land in Kosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Kosd, Hungary
Area 2 877 m²
€ 33,653
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 6 679 m²
€ 17,499
Plot of land in Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Area 260 000 m²
€ 143,764
Plot of land in Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 27,461
Plot of land in Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Plot of land
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Area 110 000 m²
€ 72,124
Plot of land in Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Plot of land
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Area 170 000 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 547 m²
€ 87,497
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 857 m²
€ 56,267
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 727 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 081 m²
€ 69,997
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 793 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 317,680
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 135 m²
€ 48,190
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€ 43,075
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 403 m²
€ 75,382
Plot of land in Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
Area 1 224 m²
€ 72,151
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 849 m²
€ 79,420
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 6 298 m²
€ 40,114
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 505 m²
€ 94,227
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 124 m²
€ 48,190
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€ 48,190
