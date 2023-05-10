Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Vaci jaras
Lands for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary
Clear all
66 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
739 m²
€ 91,266
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
785 m²
€ 57,856
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 42,806
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 80,497
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
856 m²
€ 55,190
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
700 m²
€ 40,356
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 26,653
Plot of land
Kosd, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 61,921
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 139,995
Plot of land
Kosd, Hungary
2 877 m²
€ 33,653
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 679 m²
€ 17,499
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
260 000 m²
€ 143,764
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 27,461
Plot of land
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
110 000 m²
€ 72,124
Plot of land
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
170 000 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 547 m²
€ 87,497
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
857 m²
€ 56,267
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
727 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 081 m²
€ 69,997
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
793 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 317,680
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 135 m²
€ 48,190
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
900 m²
€ 43,075
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 403 m²
€ 75,382
Plot of land
Vackisujfalu, Hungary
1 224 m²
€ 72,151
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
849 m²
€ 79,420
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 298 m²
€ 40,114
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 505 m²
€ 94,227
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 48,190
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 48,190
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map