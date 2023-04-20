Hungary
Lands for sale in Vac, Hungary
33 properties total found
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 46,157
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
856 m²
€ 68,352
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 137,231
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 679 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 547 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 081 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 135 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
900 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 403 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 298 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 505 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
2 339 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 794 m²
€ 369,205
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
816 m²
€ 45,366
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
816 m²
€ 45,366
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
5 967 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
812 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
3 053 m²
€ 80,755
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
3 084 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
5 299 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 60,171
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 311 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 302 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 287,658
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 738,938
