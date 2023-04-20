Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vaci jaras
  6. Vac

Lands for sale in Vac, Hungary

33 properties total found
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 46,157
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
856 m²
€ 68,352
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 137,231
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 679 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 547 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 081 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 135 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
900 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 403 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 298 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 505 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 125 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
2 339 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
6 794 m²
€ 369,205
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
816 m²
€ 45,366
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
816 m²
€ 45,366
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
5 967 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
812 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
3 053 m²
€ 80,755
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
3 084 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
5 299 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 60,171
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 311 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
1 302 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 287,658
Plot of land in Vac, Hungary
Plot of land
Vac, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 738,938
