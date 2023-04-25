Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Nyiregyhazi jaras
  6. Ujfeherto

Lands for sale in Ujfeherto, Hungary

1 property total found
Plot of land in Ujfeherto, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujfeherto, Hungary
1 146 m²
€ 23,666
Realting.com
Go