  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vecsesi jaras
  6. Uello

Lands for sale in Uello, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
402 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
1 853 m²
€ 101,604
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
80 000 m²
€ 1,959,580
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 3,443,979
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
750 000 m²
€ 659,766
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
1 800 m²
€ 138,524
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
3 719 m²
€ 184,471
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
2 121 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 1,847,345
