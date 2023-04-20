Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tura, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Tura, Hungary
Plot of land
Tura, Hungary
758 m²
€ 7,389
Plot of land in Tura, Hungary
Plot of land
Tura, Hungary
883 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Tura, Hungary
Plot of land
Tura, Hungary
759 m²
€ 7,389
