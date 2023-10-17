Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

1 826 properties total found
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 678 m²
€58,047
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€179,692
Plot of land in Val, Hungary
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
Area 1 842 m²
€20,510
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 098 m²
€768,641
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€89,718
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€11,568
Plot of land in Se, Hungary
Plot of land
Se, Hungary
Area 823 m²
€51,157
Plot of land in Racalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Racalmas, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€51,157
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 2 862 m²
€153,985
Plot of land in Racalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Racalmas, Hungary
Area 840 m²
€33,162
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 347 m²
€29,563
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€48,586
Plot of land in Nagybereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybereny, Hungary
Area 8 442 m²
€38,304
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 2 354 m²
€25,450
Plot of land in Borgata, Hungary
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
Area 1 840 m²
€48,843
Plot of land in Roenoek, Hungary
Plot of land
Roenoek, Hungary
Area 9 630 m²
€43,445
Plot of land in Orfu, Hungary
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
Area 3 864 m²
€24,356
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 040 m²
€9,742
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 023 m²
€153,826
Plot of land in Nagykozar, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykozar, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€14,113
Plot of land in Bicserd, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
Area 1 740 m²
€23,651
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 3 460 m²
€179,692
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 507 m²
€10,026
Plot of land in Bogad, Hungary
Plot of land
Bogad, Hungary
Area 2 166 m²
€15,424
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 024 m²
€110,540
Plot of land in Kehidakustany, Hungary
Plot of land
Kehidakustany, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€14,782
Plot of land in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 3 840 m²
€117,677
Plot of land in Felsorajk, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsorajk, Hungary
Area 1 132 m²
€15,126
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 400 m²
€60,412
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 558 m²
€315,426
