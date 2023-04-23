Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Tolna
Lands for sale in Tolna, Hungary
84 properties total found
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
8 600 m²
€ 50,059
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
7 426 m²
€ 131,471
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 32,934
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 606 m²
€ 17,126
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
946 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 046 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 204 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 227 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 751 m²
€ 148,254
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 48,742
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 526,676
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 208 m²
€ 30,299
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 170 m²
€ 28,718
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
9 942 m²
€ 131,471
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 877 m²
€ 38,203
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 687 m²
€ 35,568
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 395,205
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
1 779 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
435 m²
€ 92,214
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 15,545
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 849 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
617 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 549 m²
€ 35,568
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 343 m²
€ 60,598
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 380 m²
€ 55,329
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
972 m²
€ 39,520
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 217 m²
€ 39,520
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 39,520
