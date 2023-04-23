Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna

Lands for sale in Tolna, Hungary

84 properties total found
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
8 600 m²
€ 50,059
Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
7 426 m²
€ 131,471
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 32,934
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 606 m²
€ 17,126
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
946 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 046 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 204 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 227 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 751 m²
€ 148,254
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 48,742
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 526,676
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 208 m²
€ 30,299
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 170 m²
€ 28,718
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
9 942 m²
€ 131,471
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 877 m²
€ 38,203
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 687 m²
€ 35,568
Plot of land in Bikacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 395,205
Plot of land in Tengelic, Hungary
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
1 779 m²
€ 31,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
435 m²
€ 92,214
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 15,545
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 849 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land in Tengelic, Hungary
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
617 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 549 m²
€ 35,568
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 343 m²
€ 60,598
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 380 m²
€ 55,329
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
972 m²
€ 39,520
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 217 m²
€ 39,520
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 39,520
Realting.com
Go