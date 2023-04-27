Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Erdi jaras
Toeroekbalint
Lands for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 124 m²
€ 84,206
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 762 m²
€ 334,150
Building plot for sale in the heart of Törökbálint with a wonderful panoramic view, huge are…
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
347 m²
€ 93,562
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
320 m²
€ 147,026
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 483 m²
€ 16,012
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 238 m²
€ 240,321
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 391 m²
€ 163,065
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 079 m²
€ 320,784
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
727 m²
€ 65,493
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 441,078
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 450 m²
€ 96,903
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 916 m²
€ 26,465
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
781 m²
€ 98,641
Would you like a prime plot of land? Would you invest or build your dream home? You have fou…
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
698 m²
€ 160,125
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 077 m²
€ 93,562
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
604 m²
€ 77,523
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 739 m²
€ 106,928
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 bath
440 000 m²
€ 12,500,000
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
17 687 m²
€ 180,255
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 932 m²
€ 136,903
1932 m2 of panoramic plot with residential area is for sale in Törökbálint, Józsefhegyi Stre…
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 200 m²
€ 251,464
I draw investors' attention to it! Kiválló is an opportunity! On Törökbálint for sale 3200nm…
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 388,626
DISTINGUISHED INVESTMENT! Only 8.500--F/nm! On Törökbálint, M0-digs, at Annahegyi pihenőn…
