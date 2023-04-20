Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Toekoel

Lands for sale in Toekoel, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,259,360
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 118 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
720 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
719 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
715 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
705 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
677 m²
€ 65,950
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
765 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
778 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
677 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 013 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
5 927 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,114,280
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir