2
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Toekoel
Lands for sale in Toekoel, Hungary
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,259,360
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 118 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
720 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
719 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
715 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
705 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
677 m²
€ 65,950
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
765 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
778 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
677 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 013 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
5 927 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,114,280
