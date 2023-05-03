Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Tiszafueredi jaras

Lands for sale in Tiszafueredi jaras, Hungary

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 375 m²
€ 32,271
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 77,345
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 32,271
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
905 m²
€ 13,069
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
493 m²
€ 37,579
Plot of land in Tiszaderzs, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaderzs, Hungary
437 m²
€ 24,004
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 423 m²
€ 38,672
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
944 m²
€ 53,314
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 33,872
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 50,674
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 50,674
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 8,268
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 45,073
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
600 m²
€ 23,203
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 424 m²
€ 33,338
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
944 m²
€ 42,406
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 122 m²
€ 66,410
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
627 m²
€ 53,074
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
753 m²
€ 7,068
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 199,763
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 50,674
Plot of land in Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 782 m²
€ 48,007
Plot of land in Tiszaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 739 m²
€ 17,309
Plot of land in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
150 000 m²
€ 154,689
