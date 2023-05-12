Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
Tiszafueredi jaras
Tiszafuered
Lands for sale in Tiszafuered, Hungary
21 property total found
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 251 m²
€ 29,871
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 375 m²
€ 32,562
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 78,040
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 32,562
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
905 m²
€ 13,186
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
493 m²
€ 37,917
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 423 m²
€ 39,020
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
944 m²
€ 53,794
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 34,176
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 51,130
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 51,130
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 45,479
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
600 m²
€ 23,412
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 424 m²
€ 33,638
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
944 m²
€ 42,788
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
5 122 m²
€ 67,007
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
627 m²
€ 53,552
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
753 m²
€ 7,131
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 201,560
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
450 m²
€ 51,130
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 782 m²
€ 48,439
