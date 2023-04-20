Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Teti jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
961 m²
€ 34,281
Plot of land in Tet, Hungary
Plot of land
Tet, Hungary
1 356 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Szerecseny, Hungary
Plot of land
Szerecseny, Hungary
974 m²
€ 12,404
Plot of land in Szerecseny, Hungary
Plot of land
Szerecseny, Hungary
984 m²
€ 12,404
Plot of land in Gyoemoere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemoere, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 21,640
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 70,991
