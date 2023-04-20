Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Tatai jaras
Lands for sale in Tatai jaras, Hungary
23 properties total found
Plot of land
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
1 008 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land
Naszaly, Hungary
1 806 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land
Szomod, Hungary
2 500 m²
€ 31,537
On the outskirts of Szomód, a 2,500m2 west-facing enclosed garden is for sale. It is current…
Plot of land
Szomod, Hungary
1 283 m²
€ 13,063
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 419,611
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 18,737
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
720 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
713 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Dunaszentmiklos, Hungary
1 007 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
405 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land
Neszmely, Hungary
156 467 m²
€ 138,333
On Neszmély, but a big possession selling close to Dunaszentmiklós (156467 M2), which plough…
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
9 000 m²
€ 404,623
On good place, big opportunity! On a pop from the lakeside cca. 100m-re inner-city area , 9…
Plot of land
Neszmely, Hungary
17 890 m²
€ 103,750
FOR INVESTORS DISTINGUISHED OPPORTUNITY! Turned a salesman, this on Neszmély, in Komárom-Es…
Plot of land
Dunaalmas, Hungary
33 245 m²
€ 493,387
Entrepreneurs, depot I draw earners' attention to it, on Dunaalmás at the Tata road the oper…
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
44 000 m²
€ 1,366,565
Big investors attention!! From Budapest 70 km on a pop, in the city of the waters from the …
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
25 025 m²
€ 317,330
In pop Agostyán from Budapest 70 km, 25025 nm inner-city area plots, development area salesman!
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 1,729,160
On a pop, in a noon industrial park 10 ha-os on an area on what. 1 ha-os industrial plots wi…
Plot of land
Tardos, Hungary
151 202 m²
€ 1,452,494
15 hectare ones I fill up on a settlement settling down on Tardos, in one of the most beauti…
Plot of land
Tardos, Hungary
9 000 m²
€ 184,444
9.000 nm ones I fill up on a settlement settling down on Tardos, in one of the most beautifu…
