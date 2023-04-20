Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Tatabanyai jaras
Lands for sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
30 properties total found
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
190 000 m²
€ 2,380,000
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 243 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
1 173 m²
€ 38,319
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
1 350 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
1 016 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
1 004 m²
€ 45,656
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 712,547
A facility with a huge stable, stalls (2x900m), and a stable in a separate building. The tot…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
675 m²
€ 48,559
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 633,375
In the Tata-Tatabánya-Környe industrial park (administratively located on the outskirts of K…
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 184,735
Near the Tata-Tatabánya-Környe industrial park (administratively in the interior of Környe),…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
80 000 m²
€ 538,237
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 117,887
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
180 000 m²
€ 1,385,509
In the Tata-Tatabánya-Környe industrial park (administratively located on the outskirts of K…
Plot of land
Koernye, Hungary
150 000 m²
€ 686,157
In the Tata-Tatabánya-Környe industrial park (administratively located on the outskirts of K…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 986 m²
€ 113,480
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 307 m²
€ 25,863
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 1,060,985
I am offering for sale a commercial-service area (6 hectares) in Tatabánya. The commercial …
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 087 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
8 092 m²
€ 137,231
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 818,110
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 018 m²
€ 113,909
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 147 m²
€ 253,130
A condominium is suitable for his building on Tatabánya plot, with a full plan documentation…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
8 092 m²
€ 91,817
8092 nm industrial areas are for sale in Tatabánya border!
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 331 m²
€ 115,277
Single opportunity on Tatabánya! 4331 M2 empty, plots with all public utilities are for sale…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
12 504 m²
€ 322,774
Tatabánya inner-city area development areas Dózsakertben the wolf undertakings', entrepreneu…
Plot of land
Tarjan, Hungary
18 430 m²
€ 212,110
In Tarján, industrial environment, one, you are divided up even too industrial area for sale…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
7 075 m²
€ 205,194
7075 nm plots, a development area are for sale in Tatabánya requested quarter, a house park'…
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
10 338 m²
€ 142,944
On Tatabánya, on an inner-city area, in an economic zone 1 ha-os multipurpose plot 50%-os wi…
